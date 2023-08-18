Gustav Iden sets sights on Paris Olympics after overcoming mum’s death

SINGAPORE – Ironman world champion Gustav Iden felt the lowest of lows when he lost his mum to cancer back in May.

The bereavement affected him greatly but, after taking some time off, he has returned to training and is hoping to get his season back on track as he eyes Olympic qualification for Paris 2024.

The Norwegian, 27, is in Singapore for this weekend’s inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open, which comprises a 2km swim, 80km bike race and 18km run around the Marina Bay area.

Also featuring are other top triathletes such as men’s Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt and PTO’s top-ranked woman Ashleigh Gentle.

Since winning the 2022 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, last October in 7hr 40min 24sec – the fastest time since the competition’s inception in 1978 – Iden has been eyeing a spot for the Paris Games.

“I have been going back to the short course to get to the Olympics and try to get the gold there in Paris but things have not gone too smoothly, both in sport and my personal life,” he said at a pre-race press conference at Marina Bay Sands on Friday.

Iden’s mum was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and ultimately lost the battle against the disease. He said: “I thought that she would have lived a long and good life, but things rapidly declined. In May, she passed away very quickly.

“It was very emotional and it was hard to find joy in training after that, but it’s starting to come back slowly now.”