Gundogan to captain Germany at Euro 2024: Nagelsmann

PHILADELPHIA – Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will stay as Die Mannschaft’s captain when they host Euro 2024, as they wrapped up their United States tour with a 2-2 draw against Mexico on Tuesday.

When asked by German daily Bild who will wear the skipper’s armband in eight months’ time, Nagelsmann said: “Ilkay will remain captain. It’s important that we have continuity there.”

Nagelsmann, 36, added that Neuer, who was a key part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, reacted well when told of the decision in a phone call.

The Bayern Munich custodian was the Germans’ captain during their disastrous 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns, in which they crashed out in the group stage both times.

After their early exit in Qatar last year, Neuer went on a skiiing holiday and fractured his right leg, which ended his 2022-23 season. The 37-year-old is set to make his comeback soon, but has much work to do to displace Germany’s current No. 1 Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Gundogan, 32, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer after winning the treble with Manchester City last season, has been hailed by Nagelsmann as “not a loudspeaker” but a “silent observer” who finds a solution for the team’s benefit.

Gundogan scored the equaliser against the United States to spark last week’s 3-1 comeback victory in Connecticut, ensuring a winning start for Nagelsmann, who had just taken over after Hansi Flick was sacked in September.

On Tuesday, Nagelsmann had second-half substitute Niclas Fullkrug to thank for preserving his unbeaten record with a second-half equaliser against Mexico at a packed Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

His side took the lead in the 25th minute when Union Berlin defender Robin Gosens flicked on cleverly from a corner for Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger to head home with an emphatic finish at the far post.

They thought they had made it 2-0 on 37 minutes, but Thomas Muller’s effort was adjudged to be offside.

Mexico then equalised with a lightning counter-attack, with Uriel Antuna tucking away a low shot at the near post after Hirving Lozano’s low cross.

Erick Sanchez headed Mexico into the lead two minutes after half-time to make it 2-1 but Fullkrug’s 51st-minute equaliser, which came after Florian Wirtz’s shot was cleared off the line by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, ensured Germany escaped with a draw.

When asked about their defensive frailties, Nagelsmann said: “I’m certain that we have to look for perfection in attack. But we also want to try to allow fewer attacks against us.

“I wasn’t good at maths, but if we allow only three attacks, we’re less likely to concede goals than if we allow 10.”