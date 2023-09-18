Gudaf Tsegay, Armand Duplantis topple records at Eugene Diamond League

Shericka Jackson came off the turn with a massive lead to retain her women’s 200m Diamond League championship title in 21.57, but came short of her goal to break Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record.

The Jamaican Jackson won the 100m Diamond League championship a day earlier and finished more than half a second ahead of Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou on Sunday, as Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas took third in 22.16.

The Olympic champion Andre de Grasse of Canada powered through the final stretch to win the men’s race in 19.76, as the United States’ Tokyo silver medallist Kenny Bednarek finished second in 19.95.

American Erriyon Knighton took third in 19.97.

“It’s been a challenging season, but I gotta finish strong,” said de Grasse. “Next year’s a big year obviously with the Olympics, so I wanted to try to just give it all to try to see where I’m at going into next season.”

American Athing Mu shook off the disappointment of her third-place finish at worlds to win the women’s 800m in 1:54.97, holding off Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, who finished second in 1:55.19. Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin was third in 1:55.96.

“I’m happy that I could rejuvenate after worlds,” said Mu. “(I was) coming here with a clean mind and ready to go.”

Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi upset the world champion Marco Arop in a blistering 1:42.80 in the men’s race, the fastest time of the year, wresting the lead in the final 50 metres of the race after finishing second in Budapest.

The Canadian Arop finished five hundredths of a second slower and Algerian Djamel Sedjati took third in 1:43.06.

Dutch World Champion Femke Bol collected her third Diamond League championship with a confident 51.98 performance in the 400 metres hurdles, as American Shamier Little took second in 53.45 and Jamaican Rushell Clayton finished third in 53.56.

The Ukrainian world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.03 metres on the second try to win the high jump while American Joe Kovacs got the best of his compatriot and rival Ryan Crouser, winning the men’s shot put with 22.93 on his fourth throw. REUTERS