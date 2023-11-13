Guardiola and Pochettino revel in pulsating game as Chelsea and Manchester City draw 4-4

LONDON – Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino saluted the “world’s best league” after Cole Palmer’s last-gasp penalty provided a dramatic climax to Chelsea’s pulsating 4-4 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Blues and the Citizens served up one of the most memorable encounters in the Premier League era as a rip-roaring clash produced multiple plot twists at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

City squandered the lead three times and the Blues wasted the advantage once, giving Chelsea forward Palmer the chance to have the last word against his former club.

Even though his side blew an opportunity to move three points clear at the top, Guardiola could not hide his pleasure in the classic after City opened up a one-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, while Chelsea are 10th, level on points with 11th-placed Brentford.

“Did you have fun? It was a good advert and an entertaining game for the Premier League,” said the former Barcelona boss. “It was a tight game. Right now I think it was a fair resuit. Both teams played to win.

“We didn’t make perfect decisions after our goal for 4-3. It is the first time for me at Stamford Bridge in many years we created that many chances, but they created as well.”

Chelsea manager Pochettino agreed with Guardiola’s assessment of the eight-goal thriller.

“We wanted to win and wanted to be protagonists in the game. A game like today shows why the Premier League is the best in the world,” said the Argentinian.

Erling Haaland’s penalty gave City the lead before Thiago Silva equalised with a header for Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling put the Blues in front against his old club, but Manuel Akanji nodded home to make it 2-2 at the end of a breathless first half.

Haaland struck again soon after the interval, only for Nicolas Jackson to level for the Blues.

Rodri’s 86th-minute strike looked to have won it for City, but rising star Palmer, surprisingly sold by Guardiola in September, converted from the spot following Ruben Dias’s foul on Armando Broja.

Rodri said the champions have nothing to regret about their performance despite conceding four times.

“It’s a draw that gives us the possibility to be first in the table,” he said on the City website. “It’s a positive point. When you give everything, there is nothing to regret. We have a positive mentality of course.”

Asked if he had any regrets about City’s uncharacteristic defensive sloppiness, Guardiola said: “If you think we are going to come here and win 7-0, you are wrong. We were close, maybe we managed not perfectly in some moments but Chelsea have nothing to lose.”