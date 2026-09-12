Griquas retain South Africa’s Currie Cup

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Sept 12 - Holders Griquas edged the Mpumalanga Pumas 23-16 thanks to a mauling try five minutes from time in South Africa’s domestic Currie Cup final on Saturday.

It was only the fifth success for the provincial side in the competition first held in 1890, making it one of the oldest in world rugby, and the first time they had won it at their home ground.

Front row forward Janco Uys got the decisive try after the teams were deadlocked at 16-16 with time running out.

Griquas’ previous triumphs were in 1899, 1911, 1970 and last year. REUTERS