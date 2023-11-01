Grigor Dimitrov upsets third-seed Daniil Medvedev at Paris Masters

PARIS – Daniil Medvedev became the latest high seed to fall at the Paris Masters when he lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the second round on Wednesday.
The Russian world No. 3 opened Wednesday’s play at Bercy by losing a marathon to 17th-ranked Dimitrov, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2).
In a match that lasted two hours and 54 minutes, Medvedev was always chasing. Dimitrov broke in the sixth game of the match on his way to the first set.
In the second round in Vienna last week, Dimitrov took the first set by the same score, but Medvedev won the next two sets comfortably before going on to lose the final.
This time, Medvedev broke in the sixth game of the second set. However, Dimitrov fought back, breaking in the ninth game to force a tiebreak which Medvedev edged on his first set point.
In the final set, Dimitrov took the initiative when he broke, again in the sixth game. Medvedev saved four match points before breaking serve in the ninth game. The Russian saved two more match points before holding in his final service game to force a tiebreak.
However, the Bulgarian raced to a 5-0 lead and, after Medvedev took two points on serve, finished the match.
Dimitrov said he regretted letting a 40-15 lead slip on Medvedev’s serve in tenth game.
“I just didn’t go enough for my shots. Against a player like him, he’s going to take it, simple as that. I thought I played an excellent game with very good shot selection. It slipped there, but a good outcome in the end,” said Dimitrov.
On Tuesday, another high seed tumbled out, when Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat on his return from injury at the Paris Masters.
The world No. 2 was making his return to the court following injuries to his lower back and left foot, and had been given a bye in the first round but had no answer to Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, who eased through 6-3, 6-4.
“He didn’t surprise me at all because I knew that he has been playing a great level these last few months, beating big guys, reaching finals. I knew that he was going to play a high level,” said a disconsolate Alcarez.
Safiullin, ranked 45 in the world, cancelled out an early Alcaraz break in the first set and then never looked back as he ran on to claim the opener 6-3. The same scenario then played out in the second set, with the Spaniard breaking for an early lead only for his opponent to strike back immediately.
Having announced he would play in the tournament only last Wednesday, Alcaraz looked far from his sharpest.
“I just didn’t feel well, you know, on the court. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to practice. I think I didn’t move well. In the shots, I think I had a good quality of shots. But physically, in terms of movement, I have to improve a lot,” he said.
However, much credit must go to Safiullin, who was relentless in getting over the line for a career-boosting win in what was his first meeting with the Spaniard.
The 26-year-old held his nerve under pressure from the Wimbledon champion to serve out for the win, despite facing several deuce points in the final game.
“Even if he’s not in the best shape, it’s tough to beat him. So, I’m really happy that I made it,” said Safiullin.
Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev, who was set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round at press time, has been ordered by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed fine for physically abusing the mother of his child, the German tennis player’s lawyers said, adding that he would contest the court order.
The former world No. 2 “rejects the accusation made against him” by his former girlfriend Brenda Patea that she was a victim of bodily harm during an argument in 2020, his lawyers said. The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together.
The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev €450,000 (S$651,720).
In January, the ATP closed an investigation that was launched after another former girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.
Over in Cancun, Mexico, Jessica Pegula became the first player to book a semi-final spot after her upset win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
The American dominated her out-of-sorts Belarusian opponent from the outset to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory and sealed a last-four spot after fellow Bacalar Group opponent Elena Rybakina edged out Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2).
The Kazakh world No. 4 will next take on Sabalenka on Thursday in a battle to reach the semis, while Pegula will face Sakkari in their final group-stage match. AFP, REUTERS