Grigor Dimitrov upsets third-seed Daniil Medvedev at Paris Masters

PARIS – Daniil Medvedev became the latest high seed to fall at the Paris Masters when he lost to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the second round on Wednesday.

The Russian world No. 3 opened Wednesday’s play at Bercy by losing a marathon to 17th-ranked Dimitrov, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2).

In a match that lasted two hours and 54 minutes, Medvedev was always chasing. Dimitrov broke in the sixth game of the match on his way to the first set.

In the second round in Vienna last week, Dimitrov took the first set by the same score, but Medvedev won the next two sets comfortably before going on to lose the final.

This time, Medvedev broke in the sixth game of the second set. However, Dimitrov fought back, breaking in the ninth game to force a tiebreak which Medvedev edged on his first set point.

In the final set, Dimitrov took the initiative when he broke, again in the sixth game. Medvedev saved four match points before breaking serve in the ninth game. The Russian saved two more match points before holding in his final service game to force a tiebreak.

However, the Bulgarian raced to a 5-0 lead and, after Medvedev took two points on serve, finished the match.

Dimitrov said he regretted letting a 40-15 lead slip on Medvedev’s serve in tenth game.

“I just didn’t go enough for my shots. Against a player like him, he’s going to take it, simple as that. I thought I played an excellent game with very good shot selection. It slipped there, but a good outcome in the end,” said Dimitrov.

On Tuesday, another high seed tumbled out, when Carlos Alcaraz slipped to a shock defeat on his return from injury at the Paris Masters.

The world No. 2 was making his return to the court following injuries to his lower back and left foot, and had been given a bye in the first round but had no answer to Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, who eased through 6-3, 6-4.

“He didn’t surprise me at all because I knew that he has been playing a great level these last few months, beating big guys, reaching finals. I knew that he was going to play a high level,” said a disconsolate Alcarez.

Safiullin, ranked 45 in the world, cancelled out an early Alcaraz break in the first set and then never looked back as he ran on to claim the opener 6-3. The same scenario then played out in the second set, with the Spaniard breaking for an early lead only for his opponent to strike back immediately.