Grigor Dimitrov puts top seed Carlos Alcaraz in ‘uncomfortable positions’ to reach Shanghai Masters last eight

SHANGHAI – Grigor Dimitrov fought back to beat top seed Carlos Alcaraz in three sets and reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday in the latest upset at the Shanghai Masters.

The 18th seed won 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 against an out-of-sorts Alcaraz as the Bulgarian steps up his pursuit of a first ATP title since 2017.

Said Dimitrov: “I stayed in the match, that was the first thing, especially after the first set. I was serving very well throughout the first set and he made a few errors.

“I pushed him to make a lot of errors at certain moments. At 4-5 he played an amazing game and another at 6-5. I was creating a lot of opportunities.

“After the second break in the second set, I think I understood his service games and was able to put more balls in and read his serve a bit better. I think in the third set, it was a bit of cat-and-mouse.

“I think we both played a solid set. He made a few errors and I was very solid and served well when I had to.”

He will next face the 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry after the Chilean defeated wildcard Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Said Jarry: “It’s very special for me. I think this is the third time I spent (my birthday) here, and usually it is alone, so it’s pretty sad.

“Now I have my whole family here, so I’m thankful for that and for my wife, who was able to come here with all the flights. I’m very happy to be with them and also this is a bonus to win.”

The first Shanghai Masters since the pandemic has opened up for Dimitrov after the early exits of Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is not in China.

“I’m still here, I’m not going anywhere,” the 32-year-old Dimitrov said afterwards.

Spain’s Alcaraz, the world No. 2, was chasing a seventh tour-level title of the season but he uncharacteristically crumbled after winning the first set.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz took time to find his range and Dimitrov broke for 3-2 in the first set with a vicious whipped forehand return.

Dimitrov was broken back as he served for the set in a riveting 10th game involving two thrilling rallies that both times saw Alcaraz come out on top.

Alcaraz held and then broke again to wrap the set up in just under an hour.

But rather than power on to victory, Alcaraz let the match get away from him.

Dimitrov gathered himself to race into a 2-0 lead in the second set, then broke again for 5-2, before sealing the set when Alcaraz shanked his return.

They went to a decider and an unusually flustered Alcaraz was broken in the third game after yet another unforced error.

Alcaraz let out a roar of anger as the match slipped away from him.

Dimitrov held his nerve to serve out his first victory over the Spaniard on his second match point.

He said: “I knew what I had to do. I knew I had to apply constant pressure against him. Even if I was down, even if my shots were not good enough, I had to put him in uncomfortable positions.

“He doesn’t like being on the back foot. I was coming in quite a little bit and trying to put him in awkward positions.”