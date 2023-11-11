Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia, Martin to win Malaysian Grand Prix sprint

SEPANG, MALAYSIA - Alex Marquez of Gresini shocked Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia to win the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint from fourth position on Saturday, as the title contenders dropped to second and third place, respectively.

Ducati's Bagnaia, chasing his second world crown, had the first half of the sprint under control after starting from pole at the Sepang International Circuit but the Italian was unable to hold of a late surge by Marquez.

The result meant Bagnaia's championship lead over Spain's Martin was reduced to 11 points ahead of Sunday's race.

Enea Bastianini took the fourth slot as Ducati bikes filled the first four places, with KTM's South African rider Brad Binder being the best among the non-Ducati's, finishing fifth.

Australian Jack Miller was sixth, while title-contender Marco Bezzecchi came in seventh.

Marc Marquez's difficult season continued as the six-time MotoGP champion crashed for the 27th time in this campaign. REUTERS