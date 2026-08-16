Green half-century stalls Bangladesh's victory push in Darwin

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Aug 16 - Australia all-rounder Cameron Green scored a defiant half-century to push Australia to 243 for seven at lunch on day four of the series-opener in Darwin on Sunday and ensure Bangladesh will have to chase runs for a landmark victory over the world's top-ranked nation.

• Australia lost three wickets in the morning session at Marrara Oval but Green and Mitchell Starc mounted a desperate rearguard to stall the South Asians' push for victory and give Australia a 15-run lead.

• Green was 85 not out, with tailender Starc on 14, the pair having produced an unbroken 36-run stand to the lunch-break.

• Australia resumed on 161 for four in the morning, still 67 runs in arrears after Bangladesh's underrated batters put 426 on the board on day three.

• Spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz took all three wickets in the session, removing wicketkeeper Alex Carey (30), all-rounder Beau Webster (5) and captain Pat Cummins (8).

• Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years. The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland from August 22. REUTERS