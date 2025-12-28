Greeff’s galloper to give it My Best Shot in Race 7

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,900m)

(6) GREY WARRIOR is knocking on the door and could be another winner for the Richard Fourie-Alan Greeff combination.

(3) CITY OF PORT LOUIS has improved lately and should fight out the finish.

(4) MONT TREMBLANT is holding form and should be involved with the finish yet again.

(5) PICK A POMODORO is not reliable but is capable of earning some money.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) LANA VIEW is holding her form. It was a pleasing run in a handicap last time and she should beat these rivals, if she reproduces that run.

(4) MISS MACKIE would not be a surprise winner.

(5) RED LHASA is capable of contesting the finish in a weak race. Place claims.

(2) TORI’S GIRL was only modest on local debut but is capable of improvement.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(10) ROCKIE BLUE was an unlucky loser on debut. She is not well drawn but should go one better.

(8) DYNASTY’S LAST has improved of late and is not out of it.

(1) ENGELANDPARK seems better than her last run and can contest the finish.

(2) PRICELESS TREASURE is consistent and, from pole position, she should be right there at the finish.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) CHERRY OH BABY has been improving for Greeff and finished third over the 1,400m last time. She can score again, but is taking on some consistent fillies.

(1) FIERY COUNTESS likes this surface, but carrying top weight means she does give weight to her rivals.

(5) CHEEKY CRANBERRY quickened nicely when winning on debut and could be anything. Include in all bets.

(6) HAPPY WIVES is another Greeff runner that is in good form and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 5 (1,200m)

An interesting race.

(2) CADENZA is due to have run on Dec 19 and that run will need to be looked into. He did win well before that and could have wins in his tank.

(1) WORLD PHAROAH was a game winner on local debut and is not out of it.

(11) XPLICIT CONTENT was too far back last time, but he could be a threat.

(10) Russian Empire improved in his last run, so keep him in mind.

Race 6 (1,000m)

A very open race, and it could be worth going very wide in this leg of the exotics.

(9) B FIFTYTWO just needed the local debut and might pop up and score.

Trainer Dean Smith’s (8) CHOCOLATE BOMB would not be a surprise winner.

(5) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY ran well on local debut and can contest the finish again.

(3) ONE TOO MANY has run well in both local starts and can go one better.

Race 7 (1,900m)

Greeff’s (1) MY BEST SHOT has had a hard year. He showed that he was not at his best on a wet track when down the field in the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup (2,000m) in Gauteng. He has a very proud record in the Eastern Cape and can return to winning ways.

(5) LANCIAFIAMME was not disgraced when he finished fourth to Zatara Magic in the Algoa Cup and should be right there at the finish.

(2) ZATARA MAGIC is in the form of his life and won the Algoa Cup, beating My Best Shot and Lanciafiamme two starts ago. In theory, he can beat the selection again.

(3) Bingwa cannot be ignored.

Race 8 (1,400m)

Two runners from Smith’s yard, (4) SILVONIAN and (3) FRENCH FLAME, are both in very good form and capable of following up on recent wins.

(7) WHATEVER NEXT and (8) DAS GUTE are in good form and capable of winning over this course and distance.