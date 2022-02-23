Great Expectation striving for revenge

The last time they crossed swords, which was as recent as three weeks ago, Great Expectation came out second best.

On the day, Luck Of Master produced a great turn of hoof to peg back and beat Great Expectation by a neck.

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen, on the runner-up, must have felt like he had been mugged.

After all, he had led from the get-go in that 1,800m race and was shouted the winner until collared and caught by Manoel Nunes on Luck Of Master.

In going down, Great Expectation remained winless after eight outings.

Well, they will eyeball each other in Saturday's 2,000m race for Class 4 runners. And, as if providing us with a preview of what could come in that staying contest, both contenders were seen on the training track yesterday morning.

Of course, as with most rivals, they went out in separate gallops but, whichever way you look at it, they were the stars of the morning.

Luck Of Master had his winning jockey, Nunes, doing the steering when running the 600m in 38.3sec.

As for Great Expectation, he had the Frenchman Marc Lerner on the reins.

The pair covered the trip in an easy 40.2sec.

So, the big question: Who caught the eye?

Well, although slower by almost two full seconds, Great Expectation seemed like he was battle-ready and could exact revenge in Saturday's event.

That being the case, how will Great Expectation be ridden? From the front - like he did on Feb 2 - or will he choose to pursue and pounce?

We know he has the means and the motor to lead and conquer. But the most likely scenario would be for him to hold something in reserve before he starts powering home.

We saw him do that in one of his four second-placed efforts.

That was way back last July. That day, when ridden by Vlad Duric over the 1,600m, Great Expectation was near last at the 700m mark.

He made a move a furlong out, as did Khao Manee who eventually got the verdict by a nose.

Duric fired in a protest against the winner for interference after the start. It was dismissed.

We know the Stephen Gray-trained Great Expectation can stay.

He lost out narrowly over the 1,800m. Maybe he will appreciate the extra 200m on Saturday. And, maybe, it will be his day.

But Luck Of Master will again make it interesting.

He knows how to win, having greeted the judge on five occasions.

Also in his favour is the fact that he has been over the 2,000m and knows what it is like to make two sweeping turns before hitting the top of the stretch.

From Desmond Koh's yard, Luck Of Master will be in it for a long time.

Will he do the double on Great Expectation? We will soon find out.

Also on Saturday, there could be Fireworks in the Class 5 Division 1 sprint over the 1,400m.

Prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, he did not do a thing wrong when running the 600m in 40sec.

A last-start winner over the same trip, he is capable of doing the double.

Although racing in Class 5, he shows some swagger in his races and, to date he has put together five wins for his connections, The Buffalo Stable.

It was just 10 days ago that he posted that fifth win and he will carry plenty of form into the weekend's action.

Have him on your shortlist.