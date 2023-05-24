Great Eastern Women’s Run returns in full scale for the first time since 2019

SINGAPORE – The Great Eastern Women’s Run (GEWR) will return on Oct 29 in its full scale for the first time since 2019, organisers announced on Wednesday.

There will be no limit to the number of registrations this year, and race categories have been increased from four to six with the return of the 21.1km open run and 100m princess dash for three- to six-year-old.

The other events at the Singapore Sports Hub are the 21.1km half-marathon for local elite runners, 10km and 5km runs, and the 2km “Mummy and Me” run for ladies with daughters aged five to 12.

“I’m glad to hear that this year, the run has resumed offering the categories it used to have before,” said Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Trade and Industry at the launch at CIMB Plaza on Wednesday.

“I think many seasoned marathoners have already started to train hard and the girls can’t wait to make their dash.”

After attracting 13,000 runners in 2019, the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, it returned with just the elite-only half-marathon with 15 runners, marking the return of in-person competitive racing in Singapore. The 21.1km race was added in 2022 but only featured elite runners. Still, the event drew over 4,000 entrants.

On Wednesday, some like 65-year-old Audrey Pang, arrived at CIMB Plaza before 7am to register for the run.

This will be the the housewife’s first GEWR and she will be going for the 21.1km event, although she has taken part in other events such as the 5km race at the 2015 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. She said: “It’s my first time so I wanted to join my friend for the run, and it’s also for charity.”

Friends Peggy Teng and Lizzie Din were thrilled that the 21.1km open was back. They last took part in the GEWR before the pandemic hit.

Teng, 47, who works in the IT industry, said: “It’s been a long time... there wasn’t really an all-ladies run so I decided this was a good year to come back for the GE Run. We’ve been coming to GE for a good experience – everything is very well organised and this is also a gathering for all my girlfriends to run together.”

Jayapriya Sathiyan is looking forward to returning to the GEWR after taking part in 2017. The paediatric specialist had been unable to find the time to train and participate in such runs as she was completing her Master of Medicine.

The 39-year-old, who will be doing the 10km run, is also signing up for the 2km “Mummy and Me” run with her nine-year-old daughter. She said: “Life got in the way, there were big exams to take and Covid-19 but finally I’ve gotten my new job and I have some spare capacity to do the things I’m passionate about.”