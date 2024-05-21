Great Eastern Women’s Run now a regular event for runner battling mental health issues

SINGAPORE – Even though registration for the Great Eastern Women’s Run (GEWR) opened only at noon on May 21, Debbie Wong had arrived at 6.15am to sign up.

The part-time accountant, who was the first in the registration queue during the event’s launch at Guoco Tower, is motivated by her love for running as it helped her overcome depression and anxiety. The GEWR represents her road to recovery.

Wong, 52, said: “I started in 2018, that was my first run and it was with Great Eastern. It was after a recovery from some mental health challenges, and I took the courage to join the 5km run.

“I was encountering some issues and so I stopped work and tried to heal my mental health. Slowly I started to exercise, I came out to run and do all sorts of group exercise to build up my mental health. So I’m very happy that I am still running till today.”

Running helps her feel good. “It increases my endorphins, which is something that I require very much for my mental well-being. So that is why I started running alone, and slowly, I joined friends and that made me a happy and healthy person,” she added.

By turning up in a GEWR T-shirt from one of her past five races, she received a pair of free race slots for the women-only event along with the next 115 registrants. This was in celebration of Great Eastern’s 116th anniversary. Some 1,300 registered for the run on May 21.