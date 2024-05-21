Great Eastern Women’s Run now a regular event for runner battling mental health issues

SINGAPORE – Even though registration for the Great Eastern Women’s Run (GEWR) opened only at noon on May 21, Debbie Wong had arrived at 6.15am to sign up.
The part-time accountant, who was the first in the registration queue during the event’s launch at Guoco Tower, is motivated by her love for running as it helped her overcome depression and anxiety. The GEWR represents her road to recovery.
Wong, 52, said: “I started in 2018, that was my first run and it was with Great Eastern. It was after a recovery from some mental health challenges, and I took the courage to join the 5km run.
“I was encountering some issues and so I stopped work and tried to heal my mental health. Slowly I started to exercise, I came out to run and do all sorts of group exercise to build up my mental health. So I’m very happy that I am still running till today.”
Running helps her feel good. “It increases my endorphins, which is something that I require very much for my mental well-being. So that is why I started running alone, and slowly, I joined friends and that made me a happy and healthy person,” she added.
By turning up in a GEWR T-shirt from one of her past five races, she received a pair of free race slots for the women-only event along with the next 115 registrants. This was in celebration of Great Eastern’s 116th anniversary. Some 1,300 registered for the run on May 21.
The 2024 edition will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub on Oct 27. It will feature a half-marathon, a 10km and 5km run, the 2km “Mummy and Me” run and the 100m Princess Dash for children from three to six years old.
Wong is aiming to beat her personal best in the half-marathon. She said: “Hopefully, I can do another sub-two, because I did one last year. So this year I hope to improve by a few minutes or a few seconds. I’m looking at 1:58 if possible because last year I did 1:59.”
Another participant Doris Tan, who took part in the 10km run in her first GEWR in 2023, is eyeing the half-marathon this time. The 40-year-old added: “I want to try and see if I can reach a personal best.”
Tan, who works in corporate sales, had refrained from strenuous activities since her mitral valve prolapse diagnosis in Primary 6. “This actually dragged on all the way into adulthood until two years ago, when I decided that I have to stop living in this kind of a bubble,” she added.
Pre-school teacher Iffah Hannah Osman, who had taken a break from running to take on a caregiving role for her now-late grandmother, will be taking part in this event for the second time.
“If I can do this one, I hope I can add on other types of runs. That’s the hope but we’ll see,” said the 28-year-old.
While being a caregiver, she had to look up ways to keep fit while staying home, and discovered jump rope and yoga.
She said: “Another aspect of caregiving that people don’t talk about is that it’s very physical so that’s what made me think that I need to be healthy.”
To register, visit greateasternwomensrun.com