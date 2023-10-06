Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool&#039;s Diogo Jota in action with Union Saint-Gilloise&#039;s Noah Sadiki REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool&#039;s Luis Diaz in action with Union Saint-Gilloise&#039;s Alessio Castro-Montes REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool&#039;s Diogo Jota scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
LIVERPOOL, England - Goals by Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota earned Liverpool a 2-0 home victory over Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise on Thursday, giving them control of Europa League Group E with maximum points.

The hosts claimed a deserved lead a minute before halftime as Gravenberch calmly tapped in a rebound from close range after Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris had made an initial save.

Jota secured the win two minutes into stoppage time when he took advantage of a counter-attack and calmly rolled the ball past Moris from inside the box.

Darwin Nunez thought he had given Liverpool an early lead by reacting swiftly to a rebound and calmly slotting the ball into the net, but the linesman had raised the flag for offside. REUTERS

