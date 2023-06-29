Grappling with stress, self-doubt, Chinese wrestler Rong learns to let go

SINGAPORE – Flashing a victory sign for the cameras, Rong Ningning is grinning from ear to ear as she banters with her teammates while taking part in activities at the STEP South-east Asia Youth Sports Leaders Camp at Kallang.

There is no sign of the woman who “takes things very seriously”, a trait that has been a boon and bane for the 25-year-old Chinese wrestler.

The pursuit of an “honourable dream” – to stand proudly on the podium while her country’s anthem was played – has kept her driven since she was 15, when Rong left her home in Urumqi, Xinjiang to train at the Beijing Sport University.

On top of eight-hour training days, she would wake up in the wee hours while everyone was asleep to go for a run.

Her hard work paid off when she won the Asian and world championship titles in the freestyle women’s 59kg and 57kg respectively, before adding her second Asian crown in 2019. She finished 10th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and set her sights on more.

She said: “After winning national titles, you want to win an Asian title. After winning the Asian title, you want to take your place as the best on the world stage. The biggest goal for an athlete is to be standing on the Olympic podium.”

But that dream was disrupted when she faced her most formidable opponent – herself.

Recognising her tendency to “take things very seriously”, she admitted: “The more seriously I take things, the more pressure I put on myself.

“I may have been the Asian champion, but at bigger competitions, I encountered Olympic champions. I lacked the self-belief…self-doubt would inevitably creep in.”

Eventually, the pressure to perform took a toll on her mental wellbeing.

“My body is in good shape, but I feel psychologically lost. I’m not feeling very happy when training now since it’s too stressful,” she said.

“I cared too much about my performances that I neglected to unwind. I used to think that it was not good for me… Now I realise the need to relax and destress.”