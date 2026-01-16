Straitstimes.com header logo

Grand Slams are stern tests where only effort counts, not ‘what ifs’

At the Australian Open, every player will be seeking to exit the shadows and find the limelight.

At the Australian Open, every player will be seeking to exit the shadows and find the limelight.

Rohit Brijnath

  • Rafael Nadal's quote, "If, if, if, doesn't exist," highlights the importance of preparation and giving 100% at Grand Slams, where "ifs" don't work.
  • Grand Slams are demanding, testing players' endurance and mental fortitude over fifteen days, making them a "quarterly examination" of skill and resilience.
  • The focus on Grand Slam titles has intensified, making them the ultimate measure of greatness, with the Australian Open showcasing ambition and athletic desire.

Rafael Nadal was a sneakered, sliding man of action and yet a philosopher engaged with fundamental questions of grit and geometry. He played long points but offered pithy wisdom. Once, at Wimbledon, he considered a question about what Nick Kyrgios might have been if he had worked with Nadal-like diligence and replied with a headshake and five stern words.

“If, if, if, doesn’t exist.”

