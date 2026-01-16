For subscribers
Grand Slams are stern tests where only effort counts, not ‘what ifs’
- Rafael Nadal's quote, "If, if, if, doesn't exist," highlights the importance of preparation and giving 100% at Grand Slams, where "ifs" don't work.
- Grand Slams are demanding, testing players' endurance and mental fortitude over fifteen days, making them a "quarterly examination" of skill and resilience.
- The focus on Grand Slam titles has intensified, making them the ultimate measure of greatness, with the Australian Open showcasing ambition and athletic desire.
AI generated
Rafael Nadal was a sneakered, sliding man of action and yet a philosopher engaged with fundamental questions of grit and geometry. He played long points but offered pithy wisdom. Once, at Wimbledon, he considered a question about what Nick Kyrgios might have been if he had worked with Nadal-like diligence and replied with a headshake and five stern words.
“If, if, if, doesn’t exist.”