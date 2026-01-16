Grand Slams are stern tests where only effort counts, not ‘what ifs’

At the Australian Open, every player will be seeking to exit the shadows and find the limelight.

Rafael Nadal was a sneakered, sliding man of action and yet a philosopher engaged with fundamental questions of grit and geometry. He played long points but offered pithy wisdom. Once, at Wimbledon, he considered a question about what Nick Kyrgios might have been if he had worked with Nadal-like diligence and replied with a headshake and five stern words.

“If, if, if, doesn’t exist.”