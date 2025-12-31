Grand Empire to keep rich vein of form going

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) CUSTODIAN and (5) NO DRAMA would have benefited from pleasing introductory outings and, with natural improvement, could fight out the finish.

Newcomers (7) SABALENKA and (6) OCEAN MISTRESS warrant a market check and betting support would speak volumes of their chances on debut.

Race 2, (1,600m)

(3) ANAHITA fluffed her lines stretching out to 1,800m but is worth another chance over this shorter trip.

The improving (5) SIKELOI was touched off over this distance last time and should fight out the finish with further progress.

(6) GALAXY QUEEN is engaged to run at earlier meetings but has the form and experience to play a leading role.

(8) ONCEINABLUEMOON fits a similar profile. Has to be respected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) JAFFA ran on from a long way back after a slow start to finish a close-up fourth over 1,450m last time. He will improve for the step-up to this distance. Hard to beat.

(4) SPACE MISSION and stablemate (10) ONE OF THOSE DAYS (engaged to run at an earlier meeting) have a bit to find on that form, but should be right in the mix.

(1) MILAN’S WORLD also has earlier engagements but has shown enough to be competitive too.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) MERRYWEATHER caught the eye when a fast-finishing third over track and trip in the 3YO Grade 3 Fillies Mile. A repeat of that, albeit off a four-point higher mark against male opposition, should suffice.

(1) SINGLETON SAM, (2) BLIZZARD QUEST and (4) BUDDY BOY are lightly raced and open to improvement, so they could make life difficult for the filly.

Race 5 (1,600m)

The unbeaten (6) GRAND EMPIRE has won both outings in the manner of a bright prospect and this extended trip could unlock any amount of improvement. It should pay to follow his progress.

Hard-knockers (1) MAX THE MAGICIAN, (2) PIONEER SQUARE and (7) KUDZU have the form and experience to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Cases can be made for most, but a chance is taken on (2) BAKWENA improving when stepping back up to 1,800m with the headgear.

(4) FUTURE DATE, (5) DIMAKO’S JET and (8) KISSING MACHINE are closely matched on recent form and have the means to give cheek.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Preference for class-dropper (3) LITTLEMISSSPLENDID, who did not go unnoticed in a stronger race last time and races off a reduced mark.

Recent maiden winners (4) TOP SHELF TEDDY and (5) FRANGIPANI are maturing 3YO fillies and should acquit themselves competitively with further improvement expected over this trip.

(6) SURPRISE PARTY can get into the picture too.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) PEACE TREATY is an attractive betting proposition dropped to this grade off a reduced mark.

(4) MAJALUN and (5) CASUS BELLI are closely matched with that rival on the form of a recent 2,000m meeting.

(12) CREPUSCOLO can get into the picture too, if building on improved recent displays.

Race 9 (1,400m)

Stablemates (10) AL GREENGA and (5) RUSSIAN NOBILITY are recent maiden winners. The former appears the pick of the stable’s trio on riding bookings, but the well-related latter could offer better value.

(2) UNITED OFFER was not disgraced in a 3YO Grade 3 Fillies Mile last time, despite excuses. She could play a leading role.

(3) RINGA RINGA ROSES forms part of powerful three-pronged attack for the Lucky Houdalakis yard. She boasts solid form credentials over a similar trip.