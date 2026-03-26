Grade 3 Byerley Turk in for a shot of Wild Justice

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Race 1 (1,300m)

(1) TURBULENT did not show his best last time but can score on local debut if taking to this surface.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING also tries the surface after a change of trainers and would not be a surprise winner. That comment also applies to (10) LUCKY CHANCE.

(4) AETHELWULF has a place chance on best form.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(4) BLUE DAME was not beaten far in her last two starts in the Western Cape. That form may be good enough for her to win on local debut trying the Polytrack.

(10) JAZZ AWAY has a place chance returning to the Polytrack.

(13) WORLD OF DIAMONDS is coming off an improved run and could have more to offer.

(5) LAUDIUM has some fair recent form and is not out of it.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) STRAWBERRY THIEF makes her local debut and could score trying this surface.

(2) FIRST WISH showed what she can do with a good win in her second-last start in a similar field.

(1) FLIGHT DISPLAY is very consistent. Will be a threat again.

(3) EPIKLEROS is distance-suited and has won on the Poly but is at her very best on the turf.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) SALAGADOOLA is close to scoring first win. From pole position draw, he might do just that.

(7) LADY LIMONCELLO is likely to improve on her local debut and can be a real threat this time.

(1) SIXTYZERO made late progress last time and should contest the finish.

(4) DISRUPTIVE does seem better than his last run and could earn some money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(10) POTENZA has won on the Poly. She should make a bold bid.

(1) DESERT CLOUD is consistent and can get involved with the finish once again.

(6) KAMAKAZI likes the Polytrack and can run in the money.

(2) ARABIAN RED has been unreliable of late but is capable of winning at this level.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(12) O SPACE O looked an unlucky loser last time and can go one place better.

(3) SUPREME JUDGE likes the Polytrack and is not out of it.

(2) HAZE AND SMOKE is a strong front runner but does give weight away to most of her rivals.



(4) KING VISERYS remains in good shape and must be included in all bets.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(7) NAUTICAL LANDING was not disgraced on local debut. Can go even better on this surface.

(5) MOSCOW MISS makes her local debut and must be respected in a race like this.

(1) ALEX MILLER is not an easy ride but is capable of getting a victory soon.



(9) VOORSMAAKIE is unreliable but capable of getting into the mix of things.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(11) LADY NANCY has the widest draw but could prove hard to beat.

(7) FLOWER TRYST showed up well when making her debut. Will come on with the experience.

(9) MEKONG has raced green in both starts, both runs in the soft. She was not far behind and should go well again.

(3) QUERARISTINYFERARI has not been far back at her last two but appeared to lack a finish at her last run.

Race 9 (1,300m)

(3) GALE WARNING has shown improvement of late and should get the run of the race from pole position draw.

(9) ALWAYS SHINING likes this surface and has claims at scoring.

(10) KING’S SAILOR is unreliable but can make the frame.

(1) RAVILIOUS continues to win his races and must be respected once again.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(11) VIKING LEADER looked a possible winner before Kazenoyoni swept past. With improvement, he can go close again.

(2) BETTER NEVER ENDS started favourite in the race won by Kazenoyoni but has run two promising races to date and has a good draw.

(7) BRIGHT BLUE started at long odds on debut but was under four lengths behind Kazenoyoni.

(9) ROYAL SCEPTRE finished just ahead of Bright Blue but did have a 4kg claimer aboard.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(11) HIGHER LOVE has solid Poly form over the trip and looks the part in this line-up with a 4kg claimer aboard.

(8) TICKALOX has been rested and struggling for his first win. However, his recent form over 1,400m is solid.

(4) LEVITATOR is another long-time maiden but the switch back to the Poly saw improvement last outing.

(2) GIVE ME A CHANCE is a well bred first-timer and one to watch in the market.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(8) SAIL THE HORIZON gives weight all round but was a close-up second first-up on the Poly and over a mile. Garth Puller has declared blinkers, so one can expect further improvement.

(2) LIGHT THE FIRE was a neck behind Sail The Horizon last time. He is now 0.5kg better off and there should not be much between the two again.

(4) WONDERFUL TONIGHT made his local debut over 2,400m. Was not far back but the drop in trip may suit better.

(5) CATRIEN is the only filly in the race and was much improved when switched to the Poly and stepping up in trip.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(7) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM was touched off at her last three over 1,200m. The obvious choice. She goes very well on the Poly.

(2) SANBEENEE also goes well on the Poly and has not been far back at recent outings.

(4) SAUDI SWEEP had been contesting Open Maidens on the Poly under fair weights. She appeared to enjoy the extra furlong at maiden win.

(5) DI ROSA steps up in trip and has not been far back in the three starts since her maiden win at her 17th visit to the track.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(7) GIMME WHAT I WANT just caught Quickstepgal in the Sceptre Stakes over 1,200m and now meets her rival on 1kg better terms. She followed up with a close-up fourth in the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes from a wide draw.

Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas winner (6) QUICKSTEPGAL ran a cracker in the Sceptre Stakes. She is better suited to this trip.

(10) KEUKENHOF ran on late behind Double Grand Slam in the Majorca and was less than a length off Gimme What I Want. Now 3kg better off at the weights.

(9) INFINITY EDGE is relatively unexposed with a high rating and could surprise.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(1) WILD JUSTICE was touched off by Miami Mountain at Turffontein in February and should be fit for this Grade 3 Byerley Turk.

(4) I’M A FIREBALL scored over the distance last run. This looks like his best trip.

(3) GREEN GATEWAY won well on debut and last time but has not been out since November.

(6) FORTRESS OF FIRE is out at the weights but has consistent form over shorter. Step-up in trip will help.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(10) BLUE POPPY has drawn widest but has been narrowly beaten at her last two over the trip.

(8) SILVER SALUTE comes off steady Cape form and shed her maiden over this trip. Solid claims.

(2) GULF OF AMERICA is a recent maiden winner and was not far back in her handicap debut when stepping up in trip.



(9) JAZZ CAFE seldom runs a bad race. Strong money chance.