Grade 1-placed Chronicle King to stamp his authority

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Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) WITHIN REACH justified market support when winning on debut and would have benefited from that experience. So she should improve to play another leading role.

Both (4) MOANA (2nd) and (2) DOESYOURMOTHERKNOW



(3rd) are closely matched on that form and likely to pose a threat on 3kg better terms.

(6) PROUD MARY will also be wiser to the task, after a pleasing 1,200m introduction and this extended trip could be more to her liking.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) PRAYERSANDPROMISES confirmed the promise of his debut third by winning last time. The form of that victory was boosted by the subsequent runaway success of re-opposing (1) DEAR DOC. With the step-up to this distance likely to unlock further improvement, the former ought to confirm his superiority.

Well-bred Rafeef colt (6) MEGA AWESOME is one to note and worth a market check on debut.

(5) HIGHWAY CODE and (9) WHAT A WARRIOR could make their presence felt if they keep building on encouraging recent performances.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(1) WISPINTHEWILLOW bounced back from an excusable penultimate start to finish a career-best second over a similar trip last time. A repeat of that performance will probably suffice in this line-up.

(7) GREENANDGOLD and (8) HUMAIRA made satisfactory introductions and could improve with that experience to pose a threat.

(3) ADA LOVELACE and (4) CHARLESTON DAWN appeal most of the remainder in a race that will not take much to win.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(1) HIGHWAYMAN HARRY and (2) HAMMER BLOW have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(9) GEOSTORM attracted market support when finishing third on debut over a similar trip. He is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance following a 170-day absence.

(4) TIGER’S CAPTAIN cannot be ignored.

Race 5 (1,160m)

Several with chances in a competitive sprint.

(3) THE LAST DUKE is better than his most recent outings over further. He will enjoy reverting to a sprint trip, so should have a say in the outcome.

Consistent (4) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE and hat-trick seeking (5) THE SPECIALIST should also acquit themselves competitively.

(10) LEAD THE CHARGE and (11) PLUS FOUR could make their presence felt, too, on the evidence of their improved recent runs.

(6) ECHO CHECK is better than what he showed over further and will be better suited by the shorter trip. Not without claims, even if others look better.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) FRANGIPANI takes a considerable drop in class, so could represent the value at this level, after consecutive feature-race appearances. She should fare better in these calmer waters, even under a big weight against male opposition.

(9) MOCHA FRAPPE is a capable hard-knocker with the means to pose a threat, especially off his reduced ratings.

(1) UNSOLVED RIDDLE was rewarded for consistency with a last-start victory at this level and a resultant four-point penalty is not likely to halt his momentum. Should be thereabouts.

(4) GUERILLA WARFARE, (5) DECEPTION PASS, (3) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD and (6) PEREGRINE FALCON are not overlooked.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) CHRONICLE KING (Grade 1-placed 2YO) acquitted himself well in defeat in back-to-back features before an 11-week break. He boasts a good record racing fresh and should play a leading role in this contest.

Last-start winner (4) KING HARALD and the consistent (2) DANCE KING should be able to pose a threat.

(3) JIMMY DON is the best-weighted runner in the line-up, but is unlikely to be at his peak in his second outing after a lengthy layoff.

(5) GERBERA could improve fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, so cannot be underestimated either.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) PRECOCIOUS has thrived on the Highveld, winning four times since relocating from the Western Cape, including both course-and-distance outings and all three starts under apprentice Blaine Marx-Jacobson. She could improve sufficiently to defy another penalty (career-high mark) and unfavourable weight turnarounds.

(8) MYSTICAL MISS is weighted to turn the tables on her last-start conqueror Precocious and is open to improvement in first-time cheekpieces.

(5) BOSUM BUDDY and (6) THERE SHE GOES have the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Unexposed (7) FIERY ROSE is not taken lightly on her handicap debut after a break.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) BLINDFIRE ran creditably in defeat against male opposition at her last outing. A reproduction of that performance back in same-sex company will put her right in the firing line.

(3) TEMPRANILLO has fewer miles on the clock and will not need to improve much to get into the picture.

Class-dropper (5) KIA KAHA should make her presence felt in this grade off reduced ratings.

(4) LOVABLE is making headway and can make the board.

(6) MY DEAR FRIEND is another to consider going on her handicap debut.