Grab the chance to see S'pore Sail GP up close

Organisers of the inaugural Singapore Sail Grand Prix have rolled out ticket details for the event, which will take place on Jan 14 and 15 at East Coast Park.

Tickets for waterfront access are priced at $28 for adults and $18 for children aged seven and older.

Located just metres away from the course, access to this general spectator area allows fans to witness the high-speed F50 catamarans racing up close.

There will also be a live broadcast on big screens, race commentary as well as entry to the race village where official Sail GP merchandise booths, food and drink outlets, and activity stations will be available.

For those who want to go behind the scenes, a ticket for a Team Base Tour, priced at $28, comes with a 45-minute guided tour of the "pit lane garages" and the opportunity to see the boats, as well as SailGP athletes, up close.

There is even the option to get on the water along the course perimeter, with tickets for the Bring Your Own Boat category priced at $388. This includes access to both race days, a front-row seat to the race - inside an exclusive zone or directly next to a turning mark - and a souvenir flag.

Limited private hospitality Platinum Suites, with a capacity of 40 guests, are also offered, with dedicated suite hosts, a covered outdoor viewing balcony and premium food and beverage options provided. Enquiries for suites, as well as more details for other ticket categories, can be found at sailgp.com/singapore.

At the Singapore Sail GP, nine international teams will compete in six fleet races and one top-three shoot-out - just metres from the shoreline. It is the eighth leg of an 11-stop global championship that visits some of the world's most iconic cities, including Christchurch, San Francisco and Sydney.

Sazali Abdul Aziz