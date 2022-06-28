Gorgeous vitality for hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,800M)

6 Smiling Face is racing well and is consistent. He won well two runs back and rates as strong chance.

3 Loyal Ambition is closing in on his first win. He has drawn favourably for jockey Blake Shinn and trainer Caspar Fownes.

7 Owners' Star gets his chance under jockey Matthew Chadwick. He knows what to do and is a winner at this track.

10 Great Times gets jockey Joao Moreira. He does not have to improve too much to be a factor.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 Rattan Kingdom has shown glimpses of ability. He is slowly coming to hand with racing. If he can offset the wide gate, he is the one to beat. The strong booking of Lyle Hewitson holds him in good stead.

2 Smoothies knows what to do. He makes a very favourable drop to Class 4 for Moreira.

7 Our Creed is on the rise. He can mix his form, but he definitely has the ability.

10 Amigos Giggle just needs a few favours to get on the board.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

10 Hero Star is consistent. The inside gate has him favoured for jockey Matthew Poon, especially off the back of a close-up defeat last time. This is his chance to get his win this term.

5 Fingers Crossed is making his debut. With Moreira astride, the John Size-trained newcomer commands respect.

8 Aeroversary is progressing well. Jockey Zac Purton hops up and he needs only to offset the tricky gate.

2 Bingo Bingo knows what to do. Expect he crosses in and gets his chance on the speed.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Youthful Deal is stepping out on debut for championship-leading trainer Frankie Lor. He looks to have his fair share of ability and commands respect under Purton.

6 Sure Joyful has more ability than his record suggests. He can turn around his form and should have decent odds.

5 Durham Star knows what to do. He can figure with a bit of luck from the wide gate.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 Dragon Pride has been in his career-best form all season. He is already a four-time winner this campaign and is still a threat in this grade.

1 E Legend is chasing back-to-back wins. The big weight is not ideal, but he is in a serious vein of form. The strong booking of Purton has him in contention again.

10 Sunny Delight does everything right except win. Moreira retains the ride and he should get his opportunity.

6 Kung Fu Tea narrowly missed last time. He can figure with the right run.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Never Too Soon has his fair share of ability. He is closing in on his first win, especially with Purton climbing on board for trainer David Hall.

1 Atomic Force has the talent but just needs to offset the wide gate. Expect he rolls forward to try and make all the running.

3 You'remyeverything won really well last start. He was strong through the line that day. Another big effort is expected, even if he can be a bit hit-and-miss at times.

2 Drops Of God's best is seriously good. Next best if he finds it.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

10 Win Win Fighter is in his career-best form. He won well two runs back before going down bravely. He is holding his condition and Purton's booking should ensure he offsets the wide gate.

6 Nimble Nimbus can roll forward from the gate. He will prefer a touch of rain, but the inside gate should ensure he does no work early on.

7 Storm Legend is nearing his first win. With some luck, he can get it with the strong booking of Moreira for Fownes.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

6 Gorgeous Vitality is chasing a hat-trick of wins. This may look a bit tricky with the rise in class, but he is the in-form contender. It will take a good horse to beat him.

11 Super Axiom is also after three wins in a row. Expect he goes forward to try and make all the running. His latest win was his career-best effort. He is next in line.

12 Proud Dragon should be able to capitalise on the fast pace. Expect a speed battle with a number of these likely to roll forward. With a clean run from the rear, this guy can mow them down late.

8 Wine And Wine is consistent and should be thereabouts.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club