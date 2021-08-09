Smart Parenting

Goodbye outdoors and sleep, hello screens

A recent study on pre-schoolers has found that they are getting less physical activity and sleep, but spending more time on devices

The National Institute of Education study found that screen time among pre-schoolers increased from 1.75 hours to 2.15 hours a day during the pandemic.
Pre-schoolers in Singapore are getting less physical activity and sleep, but spending more time on screen devices during the pandemic, found the latest study by the National Institute of Education (NIE).

In fact, worryingly, they are clocking more than twice the amount of screen time recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) - a trend already happening in the last few years and made worse by the pandemic.

