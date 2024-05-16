Good mix of players sees Singapore Pools make big breakthrough in corporate golf league

SINGAPORE – Singapore Pools emerged overall champions of the Business Times Corporate Golf League thanks to a potent mix of players, sound preparation and the encouraging presence of chief executive officer Lam Chee Weng.

In the fifth and final leg at Laguna National on May 9, Singapore Pools, the tournament’s presenting sponsors, finished with 473 points, seven ahead of a charging Singapore Global Trust.

SPH Sultans of Swing (456) were third, with the all-women Team Boss (453) fourth.

The consistent displays of Singapore Pools’ players – Francis Wan (35 points), Tay Boon Khai (33), Kevin Pang (32) and former CEO Seah Chin Siong (32) – who collected 132 points at Laguna, were key to their victory.

“We had a good mix of players. We wanted to use the tournament to spur ourselves to improve and play better golf. Along the way we invited a few good player partners to inspire us,” said team captain Tay.

“We were glad we could lend support in bringing corporate golfers together. And we are happy to note that many companies have pledged to take part again next year.”

Singapore Global Trust took the day’s honours with 138 points, thanks to impressive showings by Winston Oh (37), Tan Ah Ee (36) and Jimmy Chong (36).

Oh, who was brought into the team because national players Chen Xingtong and Aloysa Atienza were unavailable for the last two legs, answered the call with two resounding displays.

At Seletar, he was the top player with 37 points (adjusted to 33 points after poor weather restricted play to 15 holes). At Laguna, he was joint-second with Team Boss’ Angelina Xiong, a point behind SPH’s Kelvin Choong (38).

He also claimed another Longest Drive prize in the fifth leg, matching his winning effort of 272m from Seletar.

Rick Chan won the individual honours in the social category while Singapore Golf Association claimed the team title.

Business Times editor Chen Huifen said: “The BT Corporate Golf 2024 is held to celebrate friendships, connect acquaintances and allow corporate and business leaders a common platform to have fun.

“It’s great to witness the camaraderie on and off the course despite the sometimes-erratic weather.”

The organisers said the competition ran without a hitch and thanked the teams including Performance Motors Ltd, CLA Global, adidas Golf, KPMG, OCBC Bank, Olam Global, ONERHT, Paragon Reit, Team I-Kare and Takashimaya for their sporting spirit.