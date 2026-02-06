Golf’s S’pore Ladies Masters returns in June, to include eight spots for local amateurs

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Local golfer Athena Ni is looking forward to the return of the Singapore Ladies Masters.

SINGAPORE – Eight local amateurs will have the chance to tee off at the Singapore Ladies Masters, when the China Ladies Professional Golf (CLPG) Tour event returns for its third edition in June.

To be held at Laguna National Golf Resort Club from June 12 to 14, the tournament will be headlined by a new title sponsor, Kweichow Moutai, besides an increased prize purse of US$120,000 ($152,000), up from US$100,000 in previous years.

The 108 players who will contest the 54-hole event at Laguna National’s Classic Course include some of China’s promising talents.

Tournament organiser and LLD Sports founder Lyn Yeo said: “Our goal in bringing a China LPGA tournament to Singapore is to provide a platform where local players can compete, gain valuable experience, and measure themselves against the best in the region.

“Winning a professional title at home is an unforgettable milestone, and we hope it serves as a springboard to success on larger stages.”

The inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023 was won by Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan, who was still an amateur at the time.

Tan has since established herself on the Ladies European Tour (LET), after turning professional in 2024.

The 21-year-old has three wins on the circuit and became the first Singaporean to win the LET’s Order of Merit with her feat in 2025.

At the upcoming edition, eight spots have been reserved for Singapore amateurs, with four nominations and four earned via qualifying events organised by the Singapore Junior Development Tour.

Singaporean golfer Athena Ni is looking forward to the return of the tournament, having taken part in the 2024 edition.

The University of Washington undergraduate said: “I’m playing collegiate tournaments in the US, and playing in such a tournament in Singapore gets me a step closer to playing as a professional and also just playing in a different environment.

“It’s great to gain more experience. You’re able to make more new friends with players from all around the world and learn from them.”

The 20-year-old added that the experience at the 2024 edition taught her many invaluable lessons.

She said: “At that time, I was still kind of a kid, and so being able to compete with people of different ages and from different places, you’re able to speak to them more and just observe how they solve problems and get creative with their shots.”

China’s Pang Runzhi will be back to defend her crown, after she claimed a dramatic one-shot victory over compatriot Cai Danlin two years ago. The event was not held in 2025 due to difficulties in securing suitable dates.

Her compatriots Xu Ying, the top individual at the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships who has since joined the professional ranks, and teenage sensation Ren Yijia, will also play in Singapore.

Still only 16, Yijia became the first amateur to win four times on the CLPG Tour, following her latest victory at the Orient Ningbo Challenge in January.

Shi Yunding, director of Singapore Huashang Liquor, the largest authorised distributor of Kweichow Moutai in Singapore, said: “We believe sport is a powerful bridge between cultures, and we are proud to support an event that showcases both elite competition and the elegance of women’s golf.”

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, heritage and the pursuit of refined lifestyles.”