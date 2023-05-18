Zach Johnson: LIV players on Ryder Cup team ‘not on my radar’

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson said players from the LIV Golf League are “not on my radar” but would not shut down contact from anyone interested in facing Europe.

Two LIV stars – four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson – said on Wednesday they would love to play for him in Italy next September.

On the eve of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, Zach Johnson said he will only see players at Majors and PGA Tour events as he assembles a 12-man squad to defend the trophy.

“It’s not even a discussion item,” Zach Johnson said, when asked how much thought he gave to LIV talent on the US team. “It would be premature and almost irresponsible to even go into that. It’s not on my radar right now.”

Several big names left the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV Golf last year and were banned by the tour, but Major organisers, including US Ryder Cup administrators PGA of America, allow LIV players to compete.

Out of PGA events, LIV players will likely need one of Zach Johnson’s six captain’s picks to make the team.

Europe will lack Ryder Cup veterans Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, ruled ineligible by the DP World Tour after joining LIV.

Dustin Johnson, last week’s LIV winner in Tulsa, has played on five US Ryder Cup teams, helping the Americans win in 2016 and going 5-0 for the 2021 team that routed Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits.

Asked if Johnson is among the top 12 American players at the moment, Zach Johnson was unsure.

“Really difficult for me to judge that,” Zach Johnson said. “I don’t know the golf courses they’re playing. Never seen them. I’m not there on foot, in person.

“(His) resume is extremely deep and wide. He’s certainly, in my generation, one of the best players I’ve ever competed against, but it’s not fair for me to guess his true form.”

He didn’t, however, rule out LIV talent on the squad.

“You’re talking about a number of guys that are my friends. I would fully embrace the opportunity to speak with them,” Zach Johnson said.

“I’m an open book. They can call me. They have my number. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m shutting that down.”