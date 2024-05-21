Xander Schauffele’s father: ‘No chance’ of LIV Golf defection

LOUISVILLE – Xander Schauffele’s first Major breakthrough came with major perks.

By winning the PGA Championship on May 19 with a birdie at the 72nd hole, the American is exempt into the PGA Championship for the rest of his career, and he is guaranteed a spot at the other three Majors for the next five years.

Of course, that type of job security has fed rumours that the 30-year-old Olympic champion could defect from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and pick up a huge paycheck while he is guaranteed Major access, which is generally harder for LIV players without world ranking points.

But Schauffele’s colourful father, Stefan Schauffele, told Golf.com that such a defection is not in the cards.

“No chance,” Stefan said in an interview published on May 20. “Xander is not chasing the money. Xander is about legacy. And as my opinion – just as his father – there was never a chance.”

The elder Schauffele, who has also served as Xander’s swing coach throughout his life, explained that the family listened to LIV Golf’s offers in the past.

“What we told LIV in Saudi Arabia, with Xander beside me, was that if there is no path back to the PGA Tour and if there is no chance at world ranking points we do not have anything to talk about,” he said.

“Even if you throw hundreds of millions of dollars at him. That word still stands.”

Stefan has spoken openly on monetary topics before.

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, he said that players should be paid directly for their participation – as opposed to giving each player US$200,000 (S$269,500) which they can donate to a charity of their choice.

He claimed his son nearly lost his spot on the US team with the PGA of America after contract issues were raised.

It was rumoured that Xander and Patrick Cantlay were not wearing their uniform hats for part of the Ryder Cup as a form of protest over not being compensated.

That, in turn, has fueled Schauffele-to-LIV rumors, as LIV has continued to peel away the world’s best golfers with massive guaranteed paydays.

If not LIV, what is next for the newly crowned PGA champ?

He will be a favourite at more Majors going forward. Xander also moved to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking on May 20, though he said after his victory that he still feels he is chasing world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

“Those are valid goals and they’re alive, more alive than yesterday,” Stefan added. REUTERS