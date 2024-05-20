Xander Schauffele makes the putt of his life for first Major win

LOUISVILLE – Faced with a life-changing, six-foot birdie putt for his first Major title, a nervous Xander Schauffele was determined it was finally the moment to seize his first Major title.

World No. 3 Schauffele took his putter at the par-five 18th hole on May 19 in the final round of the PGA Championship, struck the ball and was not sure what happened next.

That is when a roaring Valhalla crowd alerted him that after heartache and near misses, he was at last a Major winner.

“I knew I had to birdie the last hole. I was trying to squeak a birdie in there somehow,” he said. “I kept telling myself, ‘I need to earn this, I need to prove this to myself, and this is my time.’”

Schauffele fired a six-under 65 to finish on 21-under 263, a record low sub-par Major score, and defeat fellow American Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke for his first Major win.

“Just a whirlwind of emotions,” said Schauffele. “It feels amazing. Just a wide range of emotions for me. Very satisfying win.

“This is awesome. It’s super sweet. But when I break it down, I’m really proud of how I handled certain moments on the course different from the past.”

Schauffele had 12 top-10 finishes in Majors without a victory until his clutch putt fell into the hole. His triumph also ended a two-year winning drought since the 2022 Scottish Open, a run that included 19 top-10 PGA Tour efforts without a triumph.

“I just kept telling myself I need to earn this, earn this and be in the moment, and I was able to do that,” Schauffele said. “I believed in what I can do, and this is just fruits of it.”

The reigning Olympic champion says this will seal a chance to defend his title at the Paris Games and give him extra motivation as well.

“It’s just a cherry on top,” he said. “It’s totally separate to competing in the Olympics. It definitely helps with the qualifying process. That was my goal, to qualify. I imagine this win probably secures me into qualifying for the Olympics.

“That’s a whole different ballgame, winning that one, but definitely be able to pull some confidence from this thing.”

When the moment of truth came, Schauffele handled the tension with poise and calm.

“I was pretty nervous. I walked up, I saw a little left to right (break). I kept reading it, kept kind of panning. Started to look right to left to me and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is not what I want for a winning putt,’” Schauffele said.

“Fortunately, it was uphill. I ended up playing it straight. It did go left, caught the left side. Just so much relief. I don’t really remember it lipping in. I just heard everyone roaring and I just looked up to the sky in relief.

“I’ve had that feeling in the past where I’ve done that and I wasn’t able to convert the putt and finally I hit some decent putts with better pace.”