Xander Schauffele fights back at windy Zozo Championship

INZAI – Xander Schauffele finished with a flourish to move three strokes off the lead heading into the last two days of the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan on Friday.

The American, playing his first competition since the Ryder Cup, braved fierce winds to fire three birdies on the final five holes and card a one-under 69 at Narashino Country Club.

Beau Hossler took the second-round lead at seven-under 133 after a 65, one stroke ahead of fellow American Justin Suh (66) and two in front of Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira (68).

Schauffele had three bogeys before hauling himself back in contention at four under, and the Tokyo Olympics champion said the conditions were “hard” to deal with.

“There seemed to be a lot of crosswinds on most of the holes – made it hard to hit it close,” he said.

“The par-fives were probably the only holes that you could birdie, and if you didn’t hit in the fairway, you’re struggling.”

Schauffele added that he was “able to clean it up late” but was not sorry to return to the clubhouse when he did.

“I think everyone’s happy that the round’s over,” he said.

Overnight leader Collin Morikawa, also playing his first tournament since the Ryder Cup, carded a 73 to drop to three under. The American said he hit only three fairways all round and put himself “in some wrong spots” as he struggled to deal with the wind.

“I’ve just got to hit more fairways, that’s all it is,” said the two-time Major winner. “Made the round extremely hard today not being able to hit those fairways.”

Defending champion Keegan Bradley (70) was also on three under, while 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama was on five over after carding a 76.

Hossler shot a 65 to take the sole lead at the 78-man, no-cut event on the outskirts of Tokyo.