Xander Schauffele clings to PGA lead, as Shane Lowry makes epic charge

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Xander Schauffele clung to a one-stroke lead at the turn in the third round of the 106th PGA Championship on May 18, while Shane Lowry made an epic charge and Scottie Scheffler faded a day after his arrest.

Third-ranked Schauffele sank a birdie putt from just inside four feet at the par-5 seventh hole – his first birdie in 15 holes – to seize the lead alone at 13-under, one stroke better than Lowry and fellow American Collin Morikawa after nine holes.

Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, birdied eight of the first 14 holes at Valhalla to reach 12-under and briefly share the lead, sinking birdie putts of 37 feet at 13 and 32 feet at the par-3 14th after birdies on six of the first nine holes – four of those between 13 and 19 feet.

The 37-year-old Irishman was threatening the all-time major low round of 62, fired most recently on May 16 by Schauffele.

Tokyo Olympic champion Schauffele, seeking his first major title, has not won any event since the 2022 Scottish Open, having had 19 top-10 PGA Tour finishes in the nearly two years since.