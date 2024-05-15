World No.2 McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica: Report

LOUISVILLE - Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from wife Erica, submitting the documents on May 13 in Florida to end their marriage after just over seven years, celebrity website TMZ reported May 14.

World number two McIlroy, coming off his fourth career victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last May 12, was at the PGA Championship at Valhalla on Tuesday on the practice range just after the news broke.

McIlroy and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who last month won his second Masters, are favoured for the title.

McIlroy, a four-time major champion, won his most recent major title at Valhalla a decade ago at the PGA Championship.

Erica Stoll was working for the PGA of America when she met McIlroy in 2012 at the Ryder Cup and they began dating in 2015, becoming engaged in December 2015 while on holiday in Paris and marrying in April 2017 at an Irish castle.

They welcomed a daughter, Poppy, in 2020.

McIlroy had previously dated Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki from 2011 to 2014. They became engaged on December 31, 2013, but McIlroy announced in May 2014 that he had ended the engagement.

Later that year, McIlroy won the British Open and PGA Championship, his most recent major wins to date. AFP