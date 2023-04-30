World No. 1 Jon Rahm surges in pursuit of Tony Finau at Mexico Open

MEXICO CITY - Top-ranked Masters champion Jon Rahm charged into contention with a spectacular 10-under 61 on Saturday to lie two strokes behind leader Tony Finau at the Mexico Open.

Spain’s Rahm, the defending champion, matched his career-best PGA Tour round score, barely putting a foot wrong in a round that featured 10 birdies without a bogey for a course record at Vidanta Vallarta.

“Today, everything just seemed perfect,” he said. “Made a lot of great swings and the ones that weren’t great, still gave myself a good result.”

Finau, who started the day with a one-shot lead, did not bow to the pressure, carding a 65 for 19-under 194 and a two-shot lead over Rahm and 21-year-old American Akshay Bhatia.

Bhatia had eight birdies and an eagle at the 18th in his 63 to join Rahm on 17-under.

Rahm, making his second start since he claimed a second Major at Augusta National this month, started the day six adrift but wasted no time in making up ground.

He rolled in a 39-foot birdie putt at the first and a 26-footer at the second before rattling in a birdie from two feet at the fourth.

He birdied three in a row from the sixth through the eighth, then put together another burst of three at the 12th, 13th and 14th, where he sandwiched birdie putts of seven and five feet around a 24-footer.

With a possible sub-60 round in sight, he parred the 15th and 16th – missing a seven-footer at the latter.

He rolled in a 37-foot birdie at the par-three 17th, but his hopes of bettering his own career best were dented when his tee shot at the par-five 18th ended up under the lip of a fairway bunker.

He had to punch out and his 30-foot birdie putt never threatened the hole.

Rahm said he could not be too disappointed after a round in which he rolled in putts totalling more than 156 feet.

“The fact that I made three putts over 30 feet – one is already a great bonus, to do it twice, three times, is amazing,” he said.

He said he did not focus on the fact that he was closing in on a possible sub-60 round, but was just trying to keep pace with Finau.