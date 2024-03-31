Eagles lift Carlota Ciganda to share of LPGA lead in Arizona

PHOENIX – Spain’s Carlota Ciganda conjured two eagles in a six-under 66 to share the third-round lead with Kim Hyo-joo and Sarah Schmelzel in the LPGA Ford Championship in Arizona on March 30.

In windy conditions that world No. 1 Nelly Korda branded “brutal,” Ciganda added three birdies, chipping in for a birdie at 18 for her share of the lead on 15-under 201.

Kim birdied three of the first four holes then parred the last 14 for a three-under 69.

Schmelzel, gunning for a first LPGA title in her hometown tournament at Seville Golf and Country Club just outside Phoenix, had four birdies in her two-under 70.

Ciganda, whose two LPGA tournament wins came in 2016, got her round going with an eagle at the fifth and kept climbing with birdies at seven and 13. After a bogey at the 14th, she rolled in a 12-foot eagle putt from off the green at 16.

“It’s a hole that fits my eye pretty good,” Ciganda said of the 16th. “The pin was in the front. I hit a really good shot on Thursday, very similar pin.

“So I was like just try to hit the same shot. It went perfect, right off the bunker, couple good bounces, and ended up 12 feet just outside the green. I made a very good putt for eagle.”

Ciganda was delighted with a six-under on a “very tricky day”.

“The wind is really strong. Lots of side winds. It’s just hard,” said the Spaniard, who lives in the Phoenix area.

On the men’s tour, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among five players tied for the lead after the third round of the PGA Houston Open on March 30.

Scheffler shot a four-under 66 at Memorial Park Golf Course for nine-under 201 going into the final round on March 31. He is joined atop the leaderboard by England’s David Skinns, who shot a bogey-free 65 in his debut at the event, Germany’s Stephan Jaeger (66), Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti (68) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (67).

Reigning champion Tony Finau, who led after two rounds, shot two-over 72 on March 30 to fall into a tie for ninth at seven under. He had tied the tournament scoring record for the second time with an eight-under 62 on March 29.

Scheffler carded eight birdies in an adventurous round marred by two bogeys and a double bogey on the par-three 15th hole, when his tee shot landed in the water and he took a penalty stroke.

He recovered with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

“Feel like I played better than my score,” Scheffler said afterward. “I had a few shots I didn’t really get rewarded for, and somewhat punished for some pretty good shots. But overall, yeah, it was nice to finish with those two birdies. Hit a really good shot into 16, good shot into 17.”

Still, Scheffler’s 66 was the FedExCup leader’s 31st consecutive round at par or better that dates back to an even-par 70 in the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship.

Skinns posted three birdies on the front nine and two on the back, in succession on Nos. 12 and 13.

“I like this golf course a lot, I think that’s pretty clear, it suits me,” Skinns said. “There’s some space off the tee, but you’ve got to be pretty smart around the greens. There’s some pins you just can’t look at, and I did a good job of that today, stayed away from a few pins.”

Jaeger moved three spots into a share of the lead, thanks in part to birdies on his second and third holes. He had six birdies for the round and survived back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. It’s the third time he has been tied for the lead as he pursues his first tour win.

“Yeah, third time, but I played solid. Putter bailed me out a couple times again. I drove it much better today,” Jaeger said. “The golf course, if you hit fairways and you hit in the right spots on the greens, you can make some birdies. The weather was a little better today, not as windy, but you still got to hit it from the right angles and stuff.”

Tosti survived a double-bogey on the second hole and a bogey on No. 15. He had five birdies. Detry had four birdies and one bogey, with all of those but one of the birdies coming on the front nine.

Five co-leaders after 54 holes is the most in a PGA Tour event since six players shared the lead after the third round of the 2009 Houston Open (Paul Casey, Fred Couples, Colt Knost, Ryan Moore, Geoff Ogilvy, Bo Van Pelt).

Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore and Akshay Bhatia were tied for sixth at eight-under. Dunlap shot 63, the best round of the day, while Moore and Bhatia fired 67s.