Woods to return at Hero World Challenge

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2023 Tiger Woods of the U.S. acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green after completing his second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder/file photo
Tiger Woods will return to competitive action at the Hero World Championship, the 15-times major champion said on Saturday, in what will be his first PGA Tour start since undergoing ankle surgery in April.

Woods, 47, is hosting the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 tournament in Albany, Bahamas which features six top-10 players in its 20-player field, including American world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Woods did not play in a major tournament this year, withdrawing from the Masters due to his ankle operation and missing the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.

He has played a limited competition schedule since suffering serious leg injuries in a 2021 car crash. REUTERS

