Woods to make his comeback next week

MIAMI • Tiger Woods says he will make his return to competitive golf at next week's PNC Championship in Florida.

The former world No. 1, who has not played since suffering career-threatening leg injuries in a car crash in February, will play in the Dec 18-19 tournament alongside his son Charlie.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I'm playing as a dad and couldn't be more excited and proud," added Woods, who suffered compound fractures in his right leg after the crash.

The PNC Championship, part of the PGA Tour Champions series which is being staged in Orlando, sees 20 Major champions team up with a relative of their choice.

Last year, Woods played alongside Charlie, 12, and they tied for seventh place. The tournament was won by Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

The PNC Championship offers Woods the prospect of a gentle return to tournament golf. The two-day event comprises two rounds of scramble golf, and he will be allowed to use a golf cart, unlike on tour, where players must walk all four rounds.

Nevertheless, the speed of Woods' return comes sooner than expected for a player who revealed last week that amputation of his mangled leg had been "on the table" in the aftermath of his crash.

News of his return was greeted with enthusiasm by fellow professionals.

"This is awesome. Welcome back," last year's US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau tweeted to Woods under his announcement.

Australian star Jason Day added: "I think it's very positive. I'm just as excited as everyone else when it comes to watching him swing a golf club."

Last Saturday, Woods gave no clue about his planned return when speaking on the sidelines of the Hero World Challenge, the 20-player invitational event he hosts in the Bahamas each year to benefit his charitable foundation.

He said that a return to a PGA Tour event was some way in the distance.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE