Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm miss PGA Championship cut

A six-over-par 77 left Tiger woods (left) at seven over, while Jon Rahm missed out after going even-par through the opening two rounds. PHOTOS: AFP
Updated
May 19, 2024, 02:44 AM
Published
May 19, 2024, 01:49 AM

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - LIV Golf's Jon Rahm and 15-times major champion Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, following the conclusion of the second round on May 18.

The second round spilled over after darkness forced a suspension of play on May 17 and Rahm and Woods found themselves on the wrong side of a one-under cut that marked the first under-par cut in PGA Championship history.

Entering this week, former Masters champion Rahm had the longest active streak of cuts made at the majors, with 18 in a row, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The longest active streak now belongs to Hideki Matsuyama, who has made the cut in each of his last 16 consecutive major championship starts, including this week.

Spaniard Rahm missed out after going even-par through the opening two rounds, while Woods finished well back after a six-over-par 77 left him at seven over.

Among others missing the cut were Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg, US Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Block, the club professional who stole the show at last year's PGA Championship by finishing in a share of 15th place. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Scottie Scheffler fires 66 following ‘huge misunderstanding’ and arrest
‘Free Scottie’: PGA peers discuss shock of Scheffler’s ‘wild’ arrest

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top