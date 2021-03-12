Woods is doing better: McIlroy

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods is "doing better" and could be released from the hospital next week and allowed to continue his recovery at home, close friend Rory McIlroy revealed yesterday.

The Northern Irishman made the comments during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I've spoken to him a little bit," four-time Major champion McIlroy, who like Woods lives in Jupiter, Florida, said.

"He's doing better... Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family.

"But yeah, he's doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

Woods is currently recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after the Feb 23 single-car crash that required multiple leg and foot operations.

McIlroy also said the 15-time Major champion had ribbed him ahead of the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last Sunday at Bay Hill in Orlando.

"He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round of Bay Hill on Sunday," the world No. 11 added.

"And things didn't quite go to plan (McIlroy finished joint 10th), and he was the first one to text me and be like, 'What's going on here?' So even from the hospital bed, he's still giving me heat."

Woods is expected to miss the rest of the season, including next month's Masters, and another star player could also be missing from the field of the year's first Major.

Four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka has been plagued by injury since last season, dropping to 12th in the rankings.

RELENTLESS He was the first one to text me and be like, 'What's going on here?' So even from the hospital bed, he's still giving me heat. RORY MCILROY, on his conversations with Tiger Woods.

While the former world No. 1 won the Phoenix Open last month, the American has since picked up another injury and his sprained knee may keep him out of Augusta.

"No time frame (to my return) as of right now," he said.

Meanwhile, the European Tour has ruled out staging some events in the United States this year, chief executive Keith Pelley said.

The circuit had been exploring the possibility of holding a number of tournaments in Florida due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in Europe but has decided to "stay with our current schedule".

REUTERS