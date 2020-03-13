Woods humbled by Hall of Fame induction

MIAMI • The announcement on Wednesday came as no surprise to golfers and fans alike - Tiger Woods will be officially named as a Hall of Famer next year.

The American superstar, a 15-time Major champion, will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

The hall, located in St Augustine, Florida, released a statement that the 44-year-old was told of the impending induction in a phone call from US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Woods was "both honoured and humbled", and said in a statement after receiving the necessary 75 per cent of support from the body's voting panel: "This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I've received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming.

"This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing."

Woods, who will turn 45 in December, was among 10 finalists named this month as candidates for next year. The Hall of Fame recently lowered the age of qualification from 50 to 45.

To be considered for the honour, men players need at least 15 wins on approved tours or minimum two wins in Majors or the Players Championship.

Woods' 93 worldwide victories include a record-tying 82 PGA Tour titles.

He won his 15th Major title at the Masters last April, ending an 11-year Major drought after career-threatening injuries.

The American is a three-time winner of the career Grand Slam and in 2000-01 completed the Tiger Slam when he became the first golfer since Bobby Jones in 1930 to hold all four Major titles at the same time.

Monahan paid tribute to Woods, who is missing from this week's Players Championship - which he has won twice - at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida due to a back issue.

HIS CAREER IN NUMBERS

82 Most US PGA Tour wins, tied with Sam Snead, nine ahead of Jack Nicklaus' 73. 15 Majors, second behind Nicklaus' 18. 683 Total weeks at world No. 1, including 281 consecutive weeks. Greg Norman is second with 331 weeks at the top. 67.79 Lowest ever PGA Tour scoring average in 2000, both adjusted and unadjusted, 68.17. US$120.7 million Most career earnings on the PGA Tour (S$169.1 million), ahead of Phil Mickelson's US$91.3 million. 5 One of five men, besides Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Nicklaus, to have won all four Majors, known as the career Grand Slam. 4 Only player in the modern era to hold all four Majors at the same time in 2000 and 2001, known as the Tiger Slam. 142 PGA Tour record for most consecutive cuts made.

"Tiger has done more for the game of golf than anyone ever thought possible, and his historic feats on the course are only one aspect of his impact," he said, adding that Woods' imprint on the game is "immeasurable".

Next year's inductees are chosen by the Hall's selection committee, a 20-member panel co-chaired by members Beth Daniel, Nick Price Annika Sorenstam and Curtis Strange.

Additional inductees will be announced in the coming days, Hall of Fame officials said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS