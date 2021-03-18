Woods continues rehab from home

LOS ANGELES • Golf great Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month.

"Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old tweeted. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The single-car crash left the 82-time PGA Tour winner with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle and stunned the world of sport and beyond, with former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama among those who offered support.

Woods, who was treated at Harbour-UCLA Medical Centre as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, thanked his medical team and also his fans for their well wishes.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," he said.

The former world No. 1, who has endured numerous back and knee injuries throughout his career, is considered the greatest golfer of his generation, having won 15 Majors, and the only modern professional to win all four Major titles in succession.

He capped one of the most remarkable comebacks in professional sport in 2019 when he broke an 11-year Major drought to win his fifth Masters title.

The Los Angeles police said earlier this month it was investigating data from the "black box" recorder inside Woods' car although the incident has been deemed to be an accident.

