Woods adds Homa, Kim and Kisner to his indoor golf team

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner will join him on his four-man Jupiter Links Golf Club team that will compete in the indoor simulator golf league scheduled to begin in January 2025.

The TGL, a primetime golf league featuring six squads of four PGA Tour players competing in a fast-paced form of team golf, is run by TMRW Sports, a tech-focused sports company established by Woods and Rory McIlroy in 2022.

"I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product," Woods, who is part owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, said in a news release.

"Now that we have finalised our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come."

Homa, a six-times winner on the PGA Tour who is ninth in the world rankings, had his best major outing at this year's Masters where he finished in a share of third place.

World number 23 Kim is a rising star as the 21-year-old South Korean already has seven international victories in addition to three triumphs on the PGA Tour.

Kisner, a four-times winner on the PGA Tour, match play wizard and one of the game's top personalities, has made just one cut in seven events this year on the U.S.-based circuit.

"While I know we'll have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max and Tom, I also know when Tiger's competitive fire kicks in, we're going to be ready to play and win," said Kisner.

"This is the perfect team to bring both fun and competition together at the same time. Can’t wait."

Woods, who is still dealing with the effects that numerous surgeries have had on his body, set a Masters record this year by making his 24th consecutive cut but went on to finish last among the 60 golfers who played the weekend. REUTERS