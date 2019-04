Winner of $1.62 million Tiger Woods wager was first-time sports bettor

(BLOOMBERG) - The man who won a record-setting US$1.2 million (S$1.62 million) payout for betting that Tiger Woods would win the Masters golf tournament was a first-time sports bettor who day-tripped into Las Vegas from Wisconsin.

James Adducci, 39, flew in on April 9 to make the US$85,000 wager and then flew right back home, according to William Hill Plc, which took the bet. Woods, who was given 14-1 odds at the time of the bet, clinched his victory Sunday (April 14).

"This is a story for the ages," Joe Asher, chief executive officer of William Hill's US operations, said in a statement.

"Tiger climbs back to the top, and a guy from Wisconsin, on his first sports bet ever, wins over $1 million betting on him. We congratulate both James and Tiger on their epic wins."

Adducci was presented with a check on Monday for US$1.28 million, representing the payoff plus his original US$85,000 stake. He placed the wager at the SLS Las Vegas casino.

"Golf was so special for my dad and I," Adducci said in the statement. "To see Tiger win a major tournament for the first time in front of his kids meant a lot to me."