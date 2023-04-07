Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters with injury

Will Zalatoris talks with his caddie Joel Stock on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament. PHOTO: AFP
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Former runner-up Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury prior to starting his first round on Thursday.

World number eight Zalatoris had been scheduled to tee off at 1.24pm ET (1.24am on Friday, Singapore time) in a group with reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and twice major winner Collin Morikawa.

Zalatoris was the only player to shoot under par in all four rounds at Augusta National in 2021, but his bid to become the first Masters debutant since 1979 to slip on the Green Jacket came up short as he finished one shot behind Hideki Matsuyama.

The 26-year-old American finished in a share of sixth at last year’s Masters and came into the year’s first major having recorded one top-10 finish in seven PGA Tour events played this season.

Zalatoris is the second player to withdraw from the Masters on Thursday as LIV Golf’s Kevin Na reached the turn at four-over-par 40 before calling it a day. REUTERS

