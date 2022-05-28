Wie West announces she'll no longer play golf full time

MIAMI • American Michelle Wie West is "stepping back" from professional competition after a 14-year career, the 2014 US Women's Open winner said on social media on Thursday.

The 32-year-old said she was partnering Nike to work as an athlete collaborator and would no longer participate on the tour full time.

"Excited to spend more time now on projects that I always wanted to do but never had time for and to continually work to help golf become a more diverse and inclusive space," wrote the five-time LPGA Tour winner.

In 2003 at the age of 13, Wie West became the youngest competitor to make the cut in an LPGA event and a year later rocketed to fame after nearly making the cut against men in a PGA Tour event.

She also recorded five top-three finishes in the Majors but has struggled with wrist injuries throughout her career.

She was also limited in competition in recent years. In her sole appearance on the tour this year in January, she finished tied for 28th at the Tournament of Champions.

"I'm so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, travelling the world and competing against the best," said Wie, who is married to Jonnie West, the director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors.

