What legacy will LIV Golf leave for the sport?

SINGAPORE – Court battles have erupted and friendships torn apart by the controversial LIV Golf series, but years from now, the breakaway league will be remembered for the right reasons, say its top players who strongly believe in the legacy they are creating.

Major champions Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia and Cameron Smith insist the Saudi-backed circuit has sparked change by launching an innovative team format, attracting young audiences and growing the game by taking marquee events beyond the United States.