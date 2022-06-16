Warm reception for Mickelson despite switch

BOSTON • Boston fans famously heckled Europe in the 1999 US Ryder Cup "Battle of Brookline" fightback victory at The Country Club.

The US Open returns to the same Massachusetts site today after a 34-year absence and could offer more barbs, with the Major occurring against the backdrop of a civil war that has split golf into two camps.

Since the start of June, some of the biggest names in the sport have abandoned the longstanding PGA Tour for the riches of the Saudi-backed upstart LIV Invitational Golf Series.

Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson is one of them as he gears up for just his second competitive appearance since February after last weekend's LIV opener in London.

"Lefty" was forced to take a self-imposed hiatus from the sport after courting controversy in a series of leaked off-the-record remarks about the PGA and LIV.

But the reputation of Mickelson, long considered one of the most popular golfers in the world, appears not to have taken a huge hit despite his comments and decision to switch to the LIV.

During a practice round on Tuesday, his introduction at the first tee was greeted with a hearty round of applause along with shouts of "we love you", "let's go Phil", "let's go Lefty" and "how about that Grand Slam?"

A smiling Mickelson returned the warm reception with thumbs-ups, and Stephen Mahoney, a retiree who was in the gallery, said he understood the LIV decision, adding: "He's got to make a living. Whatever you can grab now, grab it."

Mickelson, who turns 52 today, will complete a career Grand Slam with a victory here after a record six runner-up US Open efforts, and break his own mark as the oldest Major winner.

It would represent an incredible turnaround that would top even his PGA Championship win last season and he is eager to give it another go. "I'm excited to be back in this incredible championship that has eluded me," he said.

But the veteran has been around long enough to know that despite the encouragement he has gotten in the build-up, not everyone will agree with his recent decisions.

Still, he will take any criticism in his stride as he seeks to get his career back on track. "Whether it's positive or negative towards me directly, I think it's going to provide an incredible atmosphere," the American said.

