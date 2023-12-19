Viktor Hovland quells LIV Golf rumors, rips PGA Tour leadership’s ‘arrogance’

OSLO – Viktor Hovland said he completely understands why Jon Rahm signed with LIV Golf, but the world’s No. 4-ranked player does not plan to be the next marquee player to bolt to the Saudi-backed league.

In an appearance on the “Fore” podcast in Norway, the 26-year-old said that he doubts he would bolt for LIV, mostly due to the league’s no-cut format.

However, he acknowledged the enormous sum of money Rahm signed for – reported to be more than US$550 million (S$732.7 million) including contract and signing bonuses – while taking aim at the “arrogance” of the PGA Tour’s leadership.

“It would be a bit too silly to criticise the players for leaving. After all, you only hear one angle in the media, and there are quite a few different parts happening at the same time here,” Hovland said in Norwegian as translated by Eurosport Norway, per Golfweek.

“I totally understand why he left. That’s a lot, a lot of money.”

Hovland’s star status has taken off in 2023, highlighted by winning the FedExCup title in August and the US$18 million bonus that came with it. He also won the Memorial, the second leg of the play-offs at the BMW Championship and tied for second at both the PGA Championship and the DP World Championship.

It has been an immensely rewarding year for the Norwegian on the course, but his earnings would be dwarfed by a potential offer from LIV. But he asserted that the format still does not appeal to him.

“I don’t think their product is that great. I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut,” Hovland said.

“You need the competition with 150 players and a cut. If you don’t play well enough, you’re out. There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper. If I had gone to LIV, I don’t think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, end of discussion.”

Hovland has committed to the season-opening The Sentry in Maui, which is a no-cut event, along with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm had similarly strong objections to LIV’s format before he signed with the league. He has been suspended from the PGA Tour, preventing the Spaniard from playing in The Sentry ahead of LIV’s first event of 2024.

Could Hovland take a similar path as Rahm in the near future?

“No, I doubt that,” he said.

Hovland was also the latest to provide a blunt criticism of the PGA Tour’s decision-makers.