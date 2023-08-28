Viktor Hovland captures Tour Championship, wins first FedEx Cup

ATLANTA – Long seen as a rising star on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has officially arrived.

Hovland ran away with the Tour Championship and lifted the FedEx Cup trophy for the first time in his young career on Sunday evening in Atlanta.

The Norwegian entered the day with a six-shot advantage over Xander Schauffele and never let that margin become smaller than three. Hovland turned in a final-round 63 at East Lake Golf Club to finish at 27 under, while Schauffele fired an eight-under-par 62 – the lowest round of the day – but landed at 22 under for the week.

Hovland, 25, won the PGA Tour’s season-long points race and won US$18 million (S$24.4 million) in the process. He shot a final-round 61 last week to win the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the BMW Championship, which vaulted him to second place (eight under) to start the Tour Championship.

Jordan Spieth (2015) and Justin Thomas (2017) were the only players younger than Hovland to win the FedEx Cup.

“I feel like I’ve taken a lot of steps this season,” Hovland said. “Contending in more major championships, I finally won in the U.S., I won a big tournament, Jack’s event (the Memorial Tournament), and honestly, after that I felt like I’ve gotten so much better and it was very pleasing to see.

“And then, obviously, the last couple weeks have just superseded that.”

He and Schauffele each birdied four of their first six holes Sunday to separate from the rest of the field. Schauffele found an even higher gear, making putts of 11, 18 and 12 feet for three more birdies at Nos. 8, 11 and 12 to close the gap.

But Hovland held his ground by saving par for nine straight holes. The most critical may have been at the par-4 14th, when Schauffele was already in with a 4 and Hovland sank a curling, right-to-left par putt from 23 feet out.

“I think I was 4 under through six, and even then Xander just kept pouring it on and suddenly after I missed those couple of short birdie putts on the back nine, early on the back nine, suddenly the lead was at three, and if I miss that putt on 14, it’s suddenly two,” Hovland said.

“So what (Schauffele) was doing today was very special. Certainly it made this day a lot more stressful than I felt like it should have been after that start.”

Hovland slammed the door with birdies at Nos. 16, 17 and 18, and Schauffele’s reservoir of birdies ran out until the 18th.

Schauffele recorded his 28th consecutive round of par or better at East Lake, but it wasn’t enough to help him overtake the entire field. He began the week seven shots off the pace at 3 under. He settled for a $6.5 million second prize.

“I’ll hold my head up high,” Schauffele said. “It was the most fun I had losing in quite some time. It’s such a weird feeling. I shot 62. I lost by five. Just kudos to Havi.”