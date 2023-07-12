US Senate panel rips into Saudi involvement in tie-up between PGA Tour, LIV Golf

WASHINGTON - US Senator Richard Blumenthal tore into a “repressive” Saudi regime on Tuesday and called the PGA Tour’s framework agreement with the country’s Public Investment Fund an attempt by Saudi Arabia’s government to “buy influence” in US sports.

Mr Blumenthal delivered his harsh criticism during a three-hour hearing where two PGA Tour officials testified about the US-based circuit’s framework agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which controls LIV Golf.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, will be the chairman of the new entity, called NewCo in the framework, while PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan will serve as CEO.

“Today’s hearing is about much more than the game of golf,” said Mr Blumenthal. “It is about how a brutal, repressive regime can buy influence - indeed even take over - a cherished American institution simply to cleanse its public image.

“A regime that has killed journalists, jailed and tortured dissidents, fostered the war in Yemen, and supported other terrorist activities,” added Mr Blumenthal, who spoke of a feeling of “betrayal.”

The Justice Department, which has been investigating the PGA Tour for trying to keep its players from defecting to LIV, could opt to sue to block the deal. It could also be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, a Treasury-led committee that assesses mergers to determine whether they harm national security.

Critics have accused LIV Golf of being a vehicle for Saudi Arabia to improve its reputation, or “sports-washing,” as it faces criticism of its human rights record, including the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as its record on women’s rights and gay rights.

The Saudi embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters when asked to comment.

The PGA Tour’s shocking agreement with the PIF has raised concerns in Washington from lawmakers who are mistrustful of the kingdom and critical of its human rights record. They have vowed to take a deep look into the deal.

PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price and board member Jimmy Dunne on Tuesday testified before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which was chaired by Mr Blumenthal.

“The PGA Tour is not that big in terms of players. If (LIV) takes five players a year, in five years they can gut us,” Mr Dunne said while detailing the threat LIV Golf would have been to the tour if a deal had not been reached.

Pressed on the amount of Saudi financial involvement, Mr Price said: “There’s been discussions. It would be a significant amount. North of US$1 billion.”