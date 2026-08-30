US President Donald Trump to attend golf’s Presidents Cup

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US President Donald Trump will serve as the honorary chairman at the 2026 Presidents Cup.

President Donald Trump will serve as the honorary chairman at the 2026 Presidents Cup and plans to attend the event that will be held at Medinah Country Club in Chicago from Sept 24 to 27.

“At the request of the PGA Tour, and its great new commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my honour to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.

“This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams are “loaded” with talent. I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago!”

Trump served the same role for the 2017 Presidents Cup held at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey during his first presidential term.

The US won that competition 19-11 over the international team. He also made an appearance during the first round at the 2025 Ryder Cup held at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

“The Presidents Cup has a proud tradition of engaging world leaders from across the globe and across political lines, and President Trump’s involvement continues that legacy,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a statement.

“His participation will help elevate the event on the international stage while furthering our mission of bringing people together through the game of golf.”

Brandt Snedeker will serve as captain of the American team that will take on an international team led by captain Geoff Ogilvy of Australia in September.

Trump joins six former presidents to serve as the honorary chairman for the event: Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in the trophy presentation at the most recent Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal in 2024.

Other world leaders who have held the position include former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison and former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. REUTERS