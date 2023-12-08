US Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf

LOS ANGELES – US Masters champion Jon Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Dec 7 in a big-money move that has sent another shockwave through the sport.

The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” said Rahm in a statement from LIV Golf.

“I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

Rahm said later in an interview on Fox News that it had been a tough decision.

“But there is a lot of things that LIV Golf has to offer that were very, very enticing,” said the former world No. 1. He said money was one of the factors in his decision.

One of golf’s most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm’s departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour, which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays.

Media reports said the world No. 3 will be paid at least US$300 million (S$401 million), with some outlets putting the guarantee at closer to US$600 million.

Rory McIlroy has been the PGA Tour’s biggest supporters and one of the loudest critics of golfers signing on with LIV but the four-time Major winner was more diplomatic when it came to news of Rahm’s departure.

“It’s hard to sit here and criticise Jon because of what a great player he is and the experiences I have had with him,” said McIlroy on X, formerly Twitter. “I have nothing but good things to say about Jon.

“I respect the hell out of him as a golfer and he seems like he wants to live his life the right way.

“The thing I realise is you can’t judge someone for making a decision they feel is the best thing for them. Is it disappointing to me? Yes.”

Rumours of Rahm’s switch to LIV Golf gathered steam when he pulled out of January’s American Express tournament, a PGA Tour event he has won twice before and where he is the defending champion.

He will make his LIV debut at the league’s season opening event from Feb 2 to 4 at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico.