US Masters, British Open not planning on LIV Golf exemptions

AUGUSTA – Organisers for the US Masters and British Open on Thursday dismissed the notion that they would create automatic Major exemptions for LIV golfers in 2024.

“While we do not at this time anticipate making any changes in 2024, we do always look at them and we will continue to do that,” Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said in regard to the Masters.

“Our qualification criteria are very much dynamic, and we adjust to what we feel is in the best interests of the tournament representing the best players in the world, so we always look at that.”

When a reporter said it would be a “shame” if a player such as LIV Golf’s individual season-long points winner Talor Gooch wasn’t able to compete at the Masters, Ridley offered the following response: “They made decisions based on what they thought was in the best interests of their golf careers, and we certainly respect that.”

Last April, 18 LIV Golf members competed in the Masters – with Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson finishing in a tie for second place, four shots behind winner Jon Rahm of Spain.

Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith of Australia are the lone LIV Golf members currently eligible for the 2024 Masters field.

R&A chief executive officer Martin Slumbers said on Thursday that it was premature to discuss the qualification criteria for the British Open in 2024.

“There has been some speculation in the media recently, and I would say that it is completely off the mark,” Slumbers said.

“I would like to make it very clear that exemptions for The Open, we do not discuss them with anyone, nor would we at any point in time.

“I think it’s very important that we don’t lose sight of the fact that The Open is intended to be open to everybody, but you earn your place in the field and through exemptions, and that won’t change.”

Meanwhile, LIV Golf announced a pathway tournament on Thursday for players to earn a spot in the league for 2024.

The three-day, four-round LIV Golf Promotions event will take place on Dec 8 to 10 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The top three finishers will be drafted onto one of the LIV Golf teams for next season.

The tournament, which includes 36 holes on the final day, also features a US$1.5 million (S$2.1) prize purse.

“In less than two years, through the launch of LIV Golf and our development of The International Series on the Asian Tour, more than 3,500 new opportunities have been created for players to compete and advance their careers at golf’s highest levels. This is bringing progress to the sport on a global scale, and the world is taking notice,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO.

“LIV Golf Promotions establishes an integrated pathway for the best players and up-and-coming talent from all over the globe to join a league that is changing the game. Open competition and meritocracy have always been a part of the fabric of LIV Golf, and following the success of our first full, 14-event season, we’re excited to be able to launch LIV Golf Promotions and offer players from around the world the chance to qualify for 2024.”

Players eligible to compete in the tournament include members of the 2023 Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams, the winners of the most recent major amateur events, top players from other tours (Japan, Korea, Sunshine Tour, Australasia) and 2023 tournament winners from the Asian Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. REUTERS